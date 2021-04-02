Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $8.49 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

