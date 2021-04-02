Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.65.

NYSE CHWY opened at $82.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.