Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $132.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.45. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

