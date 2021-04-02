Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,135 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Helmerich & Payne worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,720,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 48,768 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

