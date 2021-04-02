Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of ACM Research worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,428 shares of company stock worth $10,498,261. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.45 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

