Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNNVF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $74.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

