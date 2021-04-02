Vortex Defi (VTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $669,245.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $964,308.47 and approximately $669,245.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00027726 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

