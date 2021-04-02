VoteCoin (VOT) Market Cap Reaches $75,264.81

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $75,264.81 and $49.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00286009 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00073682 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00101050 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 127,189,000 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

