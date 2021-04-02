Voyager Token (VGX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.88 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $924.14 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00006979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00053818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 747.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00671242 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028731 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

