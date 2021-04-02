W Green Pay Reaches Market Capitalization of $230,797.59 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 17% higher against the dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $230,797.59 and $74,440.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 790.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00684080 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028550 BTC.

About W Green Pay

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

