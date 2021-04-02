Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,509 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.35% of Wabash National worth $21,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $956.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

