WABnetwork (WAB) Market Cap Reaches $183,855.83

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $183,855.83 and approximately $6,203.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00051389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,423.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.02 or 0.00649712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028025 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 15,933,531,973 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

