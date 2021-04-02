Wagerr Hits Market Cap of $26.20 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $26.20 million and $96,166.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 45.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,460,039 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars.

