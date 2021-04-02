Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 53,321 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $46,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.32.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.75 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

