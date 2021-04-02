Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $135.89 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $135.89 million and approximately $28.75 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,114.77 or 0.03542455 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025617 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

