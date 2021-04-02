Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Volume Hits $29.58 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $140.53 million and $29.58 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,011.77 or 0.03359960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

