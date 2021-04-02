Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.25 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00002926 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $295.25 million and $19.25 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

