WandX (WAND) Price Tops $0.0225

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, WandX has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WandX token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a total market cap of $275,386.11 and approximately $1,115.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WandX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00054636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 754.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00676908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028641 BTC.

WandX Token Profile

WandX (WAND) is a token. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.