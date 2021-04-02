WandX (WAND) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. WandX has a market capitalization of $270,591.21 and $1,077.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WandX has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One WandX token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00051389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,423.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.02 or 0.00649712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028025 BTC.

WandX Profile

WandX is a token. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

