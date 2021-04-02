Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Federal in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

WAFD stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. Washington Federal has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Washington Federal by 47.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $241,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

