Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $131.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

