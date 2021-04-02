Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Raises Dividend to $1.95 Per Share

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

Watsco has raised its dividend by 50.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of WSO opened at $267.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a twelve month low of $144.16 and a twelve month high of $267.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.34.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

