Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 329,986 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

