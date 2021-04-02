Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $719,717.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $10.55 million and $719,717.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00066736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.00306658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $455.23 or 0.00760790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00089997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00029889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.