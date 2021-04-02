WAX (WAXP) Tops One Day Volume of $59.78 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $448.06 million and approximately $59.78 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00037379 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,714,614,552 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,419,736 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

