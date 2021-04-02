WazirX (WRX) Price Up 273.6% Over Last Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 61.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00002929 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 273.6% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $413.92 million and $788.18 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00288760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00093057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00736738 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010011 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

