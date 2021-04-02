WCM Investment Management LLC Has $9.20 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,873,547 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,995,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,728,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,898,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,245,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

