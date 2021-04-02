WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 205,010 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of Upland Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,812. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

