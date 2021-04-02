WeBlock (WON) Reaches One Day Volume of $9,177.00

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One WeBlock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBlock has a total market cap of $77,720.90 and $9,177.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WeBlock has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00071551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00289414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.66 or 0.00773127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00089725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010096 BTC.

WeBlock Token Profile

WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 tokens. The official website for WeBlock is www.weblock.vip . WeBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@WeBlock

