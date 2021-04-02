Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $301.07 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $177.77 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

