Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for STORE Capital (STOR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) recently:

3/23/2021 – STORE Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – STORE Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – STORE Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

3/16/2021 – STORE Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – STORE Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $30.00 to $34.00.

3/16/2021 – STORE Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $34.00.

3/10/2021 – STORE Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2021 – STORE Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

3/4/2021 – STORE Capital was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

2/25/2021 – STORE Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get STORE Capital Co alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STORE Capital by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth $91,906,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 734.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,208,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.