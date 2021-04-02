Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) recently:
- 3/30/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $27.00 to $17.00.
- 3/11/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Wave Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “
- 3/7/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/7/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 1,772,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.