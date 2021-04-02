Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) recently:

3/30/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $27.00 to $17.00.

3/11/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Wave Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

3/7/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/7/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 1,772,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 124,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

