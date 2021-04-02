Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2021 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/25/2021 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $220.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Dollar General had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $239.00.

3/25/2021 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $245.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Dollar General had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Dollar General was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $213.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have increased in the past year. The stock may scale new highs with solid prospects, brand recognition and strategic endeavors such as the new store concept, popshelf, likely to act as propellants. We believe better pricing, private label offering, inventory management and merchandise initiatives should drive sales. These along with focus on consumable and non-consumable categories with impressive comps run are noteworthy. Also, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak the company has been witnessing a healthy demand. A reflection of the same was visible in third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. However, incremental investments in pay and benefits and deleverage in SG&A expenses remain concerns as these may weigh on margins.”

2/16/2021 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $214.00.

NYSE DG opened at $202.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.83 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

