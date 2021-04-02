Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) recently:

4/1/2021 – Tsakos Energy Navigation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

3/30/2021 – Tsakos Energy Navigation had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Tsakos Energy Navigation is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Tsakos Energy Navigation had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 77,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.