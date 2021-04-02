Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE: APR.UN) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/25/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$12.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.75 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00.
  • 3/24/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.75 to C$11.50. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Cormark. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:APR.UN traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,437. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$442.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is 112.45%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

