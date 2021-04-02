Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN)

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR: DBAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €43.80 ($51.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €43.80 ($51.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €45.40 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €43.80 ($51.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DBAN stock traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €39.40 ($46.35). 5,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The firm has a market cap of $592.73 million and a P/E ratio of 66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.20. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 1-year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 1-year high of €39.60 ($46.59).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

