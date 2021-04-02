Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for eHealth (EHTH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH):

3/31/2021 – eHealth had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – eHealth had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – eHealth had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/19/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

2/3/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

2/2/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $101.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/1/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $100.00.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.13. 482,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in eHealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,943 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $26,339,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $19,490,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in eHealth by 305.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 258,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 205,488 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

