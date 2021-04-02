Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Porsche Automobil (PAH3)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Porsche Automobil (ETR: PAH3) recently:

4/1/2021 – Porsche Automobil was given a new €128.00 ($150.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Porsche Automobil was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Porsche Automobil was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Porsche Automobil was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Porsche Automobil was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Porsche Automobil was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Porsche Automobil was given a new €87.50 ($102.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Porsche Automobil was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Porsche Automobil was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Porsche Automobil was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Porsche Automobil was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:PAH3 traded up €3.32 ($3.91) on Friday, reaching €93.74 ($110.28). The stock had a trading volume of 808,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.26. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a 12-month low of €35.42 ($41.67) and a 12-month high of €94.86 ($111.60).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

