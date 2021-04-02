Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weichai Power in a report released on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weichai Power’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

WEICY stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.09. Weichai Power has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.