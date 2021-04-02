Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 209,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,840. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

