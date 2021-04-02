Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 62,789 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,789 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of Ellington Financial worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

EFC stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $714.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

