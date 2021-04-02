Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys Shares of 66,022 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $32,406,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $8,085,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,950,000.

CERT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays started coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $27.45 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

