Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of Hawaiian worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $215,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

