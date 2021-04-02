Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.96% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Third Avenue Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 52,044 shares during the period. 36.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE HBB opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

