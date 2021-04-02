Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.20 Million Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.11% of CTO Realty Growth worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $315.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.36 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.