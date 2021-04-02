Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 356,188 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,188 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.99% of Mesa Air Group worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 503,679 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 527,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 73,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

MESA opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $472.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MESA. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In other Mesa Air Group news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786 over the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

