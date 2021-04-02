Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 96,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 38.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 106,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $117.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

