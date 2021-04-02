Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,780,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $566,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.74.

WFC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,706,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,414,973. The firm has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

