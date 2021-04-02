Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.