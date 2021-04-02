WeShow Token Reaches Market Cap of $5.88 Million (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. WeShow Token has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and $1.09 million worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeShow Token has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One WeShow Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00054112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 819.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.12 or 0.00673682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028247 BTC.

About WeShow Token

WeShow Token is a token. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 tokens. WeShow Token’s official message board is blog.naver.com/weshow2018 . WeShow Token’s official website is www.we.show . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

